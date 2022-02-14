Blister Packaging Market 2020 Industry Growth Estimate, Key Players | Bemis Company, Inc. , Westrock Company | Gross Margins, Strategy, Application, Investment Plan, Opportunity and 2030 Forecast

Blister Packaging Market is valued approximately USD 23.10 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.20% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Blister packaging is a term for various vivid types of pre-formed plastic packaging used in packaging of small consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, and food. Its prominent features in packaging includes protection of product from external factor such as humidity and contamination for extended period. Also, it protects light-sensitive products against UV rays. Whereas, the global outbreak of COVID-19, impacts favorably towards the demand for Blister packaging. As global outbreak of COVID-19 results in lockdown of various economies to prevent spread of virus among people which leads to the shutdown of various industries.

However, supply of essential goods such as food & beverages and medicines are continued in such global pandemic that anticipated to create a lucrative growth opportunity for the blister packaging market. Also, rising demand for blister packaging in the healthcare industries to protect medicines and small medical devices from moisture, oxygen and odor is propelling the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: as per the World Health organization, global spending on healthcare was USD 7.8 trillion in the year 2017, which is increased from 7.6 trillion in the year 2016. However, blister packaging is limited to be used in packaging of heavy items, which is hampering the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Blister Packaging market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the due to the rapid growth in healthcare sector in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing growth in food & beverage industries would create lucrative growth prospects for the Blister Packaging market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Amcor Limited

Bemis Company, Inc.

Westrock Company

D&W Fine Pack LLC

Sonoco Products Company

Constantia Flexibles GmbH

Klockner Pentaplast Group

Honeywell International Inc.

Tekni-Plex, Inc.

Display Pack, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Thermoforming

Cold Forming

By Type:

Carded

Clamshell

By Material:

Plastic Films

Paper & paperboard

By End-use industries:

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Consumer goods

Industrial goods

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Blister Packaging Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Key questions answered in the report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?’

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

