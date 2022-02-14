Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Size, Share 2020 Trends, Business Growth, Application, Key Players |Kowa American Corporation , indun Chemical | Development, Segmentation, Application, Types, Drivers, and Forecast 2030

Glycidyl Methacrylate Market is valued approximately USD 149.53 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.80% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Glycidyl methacrylate is an ester of methacrylic acid and glycidol which is common monomer that is used in the production of epoxy resins. It is ideally suited for coating and resin applications due to its high purity and dual monomer functionality. Also, it provides epoxy functionalization to polyolefins and other acrylate resins as epoxies contain diglycidyl ether of bisphenol A, which efficiently favors its application in polymer and adhesives industry. The product growth is expected to slow down in the upcoming period due to the global pandemic of COVID-19, where lockdowns in various economies results in shut down of manufacturing units of different end use industries. This product is routinely used with other monomers for producing polymers with high hardness, strength, water, solvent, and thermal resistance.

Therefore, rapid growth in plastic industry and prominent application of Glycidyl methacrylate in it, is expected to drive the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: as per Plasticseurope.org, the global production of Plastic was 348 million tonnes in 2017 which is increased with 359 million tonnes in 2018. Thus, lucrative growth in plastic industries is expected to drive the growth of marker over the forecast years. In addition, demand for adhesives & sealants to fulfil the growing packaging requirements of food & beverage and e-commerce industries is also likely to accelerate the growth of global market. However, stringent government regulation on the use, sale and labelling of the product is the factor hampering the growth of market.

The regional analysis of global Glycidyl Methacrylate market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid growth in demand of Glycidyl Methacrylate in packaging and e-commerce industries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapid growth in plastics and adhesive industries across the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Glycidyl Methacrylate market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Dow Chemicals

Kowa American Corporation

Estron Chemical

Zhonglan Industry

Jindun Chemical

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

Hubei Xiansheng Biotechnology, Co., Ltd

Oswal Udhyog

Merck KGaA

Haihang Industry Co. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Concentration Above 97%

Concentration Below 97%

By Application:

Plastics

Adhesives

Polymer Coating

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Key questions answered in the report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?’

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

