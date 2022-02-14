Reactive Diluents Market 2020 SWOT Analysis, Key Business Strategies, Leading Industry Players, Regional Growth, Demand, Share, Challenges, Opportunities and 2030 Forecast Research Report

Reactive Diluents Market is valued approximately USD 893.1 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.6 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Reactive diluents are glycidyl ethers of short-chain aliphatic alcohols or alkylphenols, also known as thinner. Reactive diluents are colorless and low-viscous liquid, added to reduce the viscosity of the substance to facilitate handling and ease of processing. It reduces the emission of volatile organic compounds (VOC), when added to the formulations of paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, and polymers & composites. Reactive diluents are compatible with both solvent-based and water-based paints and coatings, and can be used as substitutes for several plasticizers such as di-isodecyl phthalate (DIDP), diisononyl phthalate (DINP), and di-2-ethylhexyl phthalate (DEHP). The reactive Diluents market is facing challenges due to covid-19 pandemic due to manufacturing and supply is temporary shutdown.

The growth of the global construction industry and increasing use of composite materials are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, the introduction of products and other strategic alliance by the market players will create a lucrative demand for the market. For instance: on 04th October 2018, Evonik Industries launched VISIOMER GLYFOMA, a low odor reactive diluent in Europe. VISIOMER GLYFOMA is registered under Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) and this reactive diluent can replace styrene and MMA, either partially or in full. However, the growing popularity of alternative resins and stringent regulations related to the production of epoxy resin is the major factor restraining the growth of global Reactive Diluents market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Reactive Diluents market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing investments in the construction and industrial sectors, along with the rapidly growing population of the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Hexion Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

Aditya Birla Chemicals Limited

Kukdo Chemical

Evonik Industries

ADEKA CORPORATION

Cargill, Incorporated

Ems-Griltech AG

Olin Corporation

SACHEM, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Aliphatic

Aromatic

Cycloaliphatic

by Application:

Paints & Coatings

Composites

Adhesives & Sealants

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Reactive Diluents Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Key questions answered in the report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?’

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

