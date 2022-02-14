Syngas and Derivative Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Future Demands, Latest Innovation, Sales Revenue by Regional Forecast to 2030

Syngas and Derivative Market is valued approximately USD 277,507 MWth in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.6 % over the forecast period 2020-2027

Synthesis gas is considered as syngas, and that is a fuel gas consisting mainly of carbon monoxide, hydrogen and some carbon dioxide. The gasification product is syngas and the main application of syngas is electricity generation. Syngas has been considered the best option for the production of liquid and gaseous fuel. It is the case that coal is used as a feedstock. Increasing demand for electricity, fuels and agricultural products is driving the growth of the syngas and derivatives markets. According to Statista, Electricity generated by most of the world’s energy sources, with the exception of liquids, is projected to increase in the coming years. Electricity from renewable sources is anticipated to experience the largest increase of up to 21,66 trillion kilowatt-hours in 2050, from nearly 7 trillion kilowatt-hours in 2018.

Rising environmental concerns have become the main drivers for the growth of the market in order to provide alternative methods of fuel production. As per the survey conducted by Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS), 76% UK residents have shown concerns for environment. it was reported that 30 percent of the respondents believed climate change is primarily caused by human activity. 17 percent believed it is entirely caused by human activity, while just 2 percent felt that there is no such thing as climate change. Developing sustainable solution to address demands and manage carbon footprint during the production process is the restraining factor. Major components such as carbon monoxide and nitrogen provide opportunities for R&D initiatives to explore the potential of the chemical industry is the opportunity factor.

The regional analysis of global Syngas and Derivative market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the region that dominated the syngas and derivatives market. The factors underlying this market growth are the increase in urbanization, the discovery of new oil and gas reserves, the wide availability of natural gas and gas reserves and the development of infrastructure. The Middle East and Africa region have a strong market position due to the increased need for syngas for power and electricity generation.

Major market player included in this report are:

KBR, Inc

Conair

BASF

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Nippon

Oxea GmbH

Methanex

Royal Dutch Shell

Siemens AG

GE Energy

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Feedstock

Coal

Petroleum

Natural Gas

Biomass

by Technology

Partial Oxidation

Steam Reforming

Auto-Thermal Reforming

Biogas Gasification

Combined Reforming

by End User

Chemicals

Power Generation

Liquid Fuels

Gaseous Fuels

Combined Reforming

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

