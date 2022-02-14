Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Feb. 14) announced four local COVID cases.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 50 imported cases. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 851.

Local cases

Chen said the local cases include two males and two females ranging in age from their 20s to their 50s. Of these cases, three were located in Kaohsiung City and one in Miaoli County.

Imported cases

The 50 cases include 24 males, 25 females, and one still under investigation, ranging in age from under five to their 60s. Of these, 27 tested positive upon arrival at the airport and 23 tested positive during quarantine.

They arrived between Jan. 28 and Feb. 13 from the U.S. (16 cases), Hong Kong, the U.K., Japan, Germany, Canada, Cambodia, Australia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, France, and Sweden. The country of origin of 18 cases is still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 5,990,985 COVID tests, with 5,970,608 coming back negative. Of the 19,621 confirmed cases, 4,244 were imported, 15,323 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was unresolved.

A total of 130 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. To date, 851 individuals have succumbed to the disease.