A crypto cold wallet sold to over 100 countries, now enables you to buy NFT with a few clicks

Taiwan-based startup CoolbitX has announced new in-app integrated NFT functions for its flagship crypto ColdWallet product CoolWallet Pro. It now supports the world's leading NFT marketplaces: OpenSea and Rarible.

Setting foot in over 100 countries, CoolbitX will keep expanding and supporting more and more NFT marketplaces as well as blockchain protocols this year. Users can buy NFTs from these top NFT marketplaces in the app and store them in CoolWallet Pro effortlessly.

The new feature lets CoolWallet users go directly to the NFT marketplace like OpenSea and Rarible in the CoolWallet App. Once users buy the NFT, it will be stored in the CoolWallet immediately.

”We have collected lots of users' feedback and learned that when buying NFT with the hot wallet, they are always worrying about whether their NFT will be stolen or get hacked. So we decided to integrate OpenSea and Rarible in our app, which lets our users buy NFT with CoolWallet,” said Michael Ou, CEO and founder of CoolBitX.

Attending over hundreds of crypto meetups to build the business

Based in Taiwan, CoolbitX’s products have been sold to over 100 countries worldwide and have become the third top cold wallet company. “Since I founded CoolBitX in 2014, I have been traveling all over the world to attend crypto meetups and coffee gatherings. I not only learned about what kinds of cold wallets people need, but I also met lots of friends who have become today’s crypto giants,” said Michael.

“We have been committed to our mission of fostering the mass adoption of crypto assets since 2014, when we began work on the world's first Bitcoin mobile hardware wallet. NFT support on the CoolWallet will help to seamlessly blend our users' physical and virtual worlds, empowering them to manage and protect both their crypto assets and digital collectibles with confidence. At the same time, it opens the doors to limitless partnership opportunities with NFT creators and we look forward to many more exciting projects to come,” said Michael.



Launched in 2016, CoolbitX’s flagship product, CoolWallet keeps involving and adding new features. In addition to storing the digital assets and exploring NFTs through an in-app marketplace, it can also access decentralized finance services like staking, borrowing, and lending.

CoolWallet Pro users can earn passive income on their decentralized finance assets such as Polkadot (DOT), Cosmos (ATOM), and Tron (TRX), with support for Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC), Solana (SOL), and other leading currencies in the pipeline.

This comes in addition to its existing native support of BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, BCH, ZEN, BNB, DOT, ATOM, TRX, USDT, USDC, and ERC20, BEP20, and TRC20 tokens.

“To make CoolWallet the crypto wallet easiest to use, the CoolWallet will be able to support thirty more blockchain protocols this year,” said Michael.

A lab to try the boldest crypto experiments

In the meantime, CoolBitX is exploring possibilities to attract audiences outside the crypto space through the newly launched “CoolBitX Innovation Lab”. It introduced its first ‘metaverse-like’ project, NAO NFT, which brings together the virtual and physical worlds through an exclusive collaboration with Jinguji Nao, a Japanese adult film actress.



The NAO NFT project includes four special auction items and limited blind box offerings that will be sold through the CoolBitX Innovation Lab project site. Each NAO NFT pack comes with a threefold surprise — an exclusive NFT; a dedicated Nao version CoolWallet Pro hardware wallet, and a possible mystery prize from Nao herself.

For many creators looking to enter the crypto industry, entry barriers are high and also require potential collectors to understand the value of this new form of content creation.

However, CoolWallet’s design provides a tangible aspect to the collector, which may be more familiar and hence more viable for mass-market adoption, whilst at the same time safe-keeping the consumer’s digital assets and NFT collection

CoolBitX has planned to catch NFT and GameFi trends.

NFTs have enjoyed incredible mainstream adoption and pop culture success in 2021, with projects like Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), NBA TopShots, and CryptoPunks generating millions in revenue and aligning with some of the world's biggest brands such as Nike, Visa, and Adidas. There is no question anymore that NFTs serve as a bridge between real-world and digital asset ownership.

Practical enterprise applications and use-cases available across a variety of exciting new industries such as metaverse, Play-to-Earn (P2E) and Play-to-Learn (P2L) gaming are widely expected for 2022.

Michael Ou has mentioned in the interview that they are building CoolWallet to better integrate with GameFi projects through the wallet connect function, and will bring more marketplaces in the CoolWallet app.