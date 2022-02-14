Taipei Main Station's 1st female chief aims to improve passenger service

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Main Station's first female station master says her main goal is to improve the quality of passenger services.

On Feb. 7, the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) announced it had appointed Hu Yung-chi (胡詠芝) as Taipei Main Station's first female station master in its 135-year history. The TRA stated that Hu has stood out as an exceptional manager, and her promotion "symbolizes that the Taiwan Railways Administration is moving towards the promotion of younger staff and generational change."

In an interview with CNA, Hu said she will have her staff take an empathetic approach to passengers and think of them as their family. She stressed that even if 100 passengers ask the same question, staff should respond with the same attitude that they had with the first one, thus enabling passengers to feel at ease.



(CNA photo)

Hu is the mother of two children, ages two and four, and her colleagues consider her to be very patient. Hu emphasized to the news agency that in her eyes, there is no such thing as a difficult passenger.

She said any feedback from passengers should be taken as a suggestion to make the TRA even better.

As for the 150 employees of Taipei Main Station, Hu said that when she leads her colleagues, she hopes to "convey a sense of warmth, listen to their ideas, and try to get everyone to express their opinions."



(CNA photo)

The new station master hopes to have discussions with staff about better satisfying passengers with ticket purchasing and station services. She said that rather than a top-down approach, she seeks more ways to empower staff to become part of the decision-making process.

Hu said that although there are plenty of negative comments about the TRA, she will "always tell everyone with confidence that the TRA is a century-old shop. It is difficult for an old man to sprint 100 meters, but as long as we walk at a steady pace we can achieve the goal." She pointed to the updated ticketing system and improvements to train platforms and trains in recent years as results of incremental changes.

The 42-year-old holds a Master's degree in transportation and logistics management from National Chiao Tung University. She began her career in the industry as a railway special examiner in 2009 and worked her way up to senior officer in 2016.



(CNA photo)