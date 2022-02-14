Global Times accuses Taiwan Lantern Festival 2022 of promoting independence

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Statebuilding Party’s Organization Department head, Lee Yu-chen (李雨蓁), responded to China’s state-run mouthpiece the Global Times’ recent accusation that Taiwan Lantern Festival drone displays were a thinly-veiled attempt at promoting independence.

The 2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival in Kaohsiung features 1,500 aerial drones that form various displays above the Love River. During the show, the national flags of Japan, Lithuania, Slovakia, Poland, the U.S., and the Czech Republic, were shown as a sign of gratitude for their vaccine donations to Taiwan.

The Global Times accused the show of displaying a heart-shaped version of Japan’s national flag to win over the Japanese and promoted Taiwan independence, the Liberty Times reported.

Lee said on Facebook that Taiwan should be the one fuming, as Chinese military planes intrude on its air defense identification zone almost daily. “What right does the Global Times have to publish this kind of news? Disgusting.”

It is basic etiquette to thank the democratic and friendly nations who donated vaccines to Taiwan during the pandemic, she said. “It can be seen from this move that China's unpopularity in the world is not without reason.”

Lee lamented the fact that China felt the need to lash out at Taiwan’s small gesture of gratitude, saying, “Taiwan is thanking its international friends, what has that got to do with China?”