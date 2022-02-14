Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Global Times accuses Taiwan Lantern Festival 2022 of promoting independence

Taiwan Statebuilding Party lambasts China state-run mouthpiece over comments

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/14 12:31
Taiwan Statebuilding Party’s Organization Department head Lee Yu-chen. (Facebook, Lee Yu-chen photo)

Taiwan Statebuilding Party’s Organization Department head Lee Yu-chen. (Facebook, Lee Yu-chen photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Statebuilding Party’s Organization Department head, Lee Yu-chen (李雨蓁), responded to China’s state-run mouthpiece the Global Times’ recent accusation that Taiwan Lantern Festival drone displays were a thinly-veiled attempt at promoting independence.

The 2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival in Kaohsiung features 1,500 aerial drones that form various displays above the Love River. During the show, the national flags of Japan, Lithuania, Slovakia, Poland, the U.S., and the Czech Republic, were shown as a sign of gratitude for their vaccine donations to Taiwan.

The Global Times accused the show of displaying a heart-shaped version of Japan’s national flag to win over the Japanese and promoted Taiwan independence, the Liberty Times reported.

Lee said on Facebook that Taiwan should be the one fuming, as Chinese military planes intrude on its air defense identification zone almost daily. “What right does the Global Times have to publish this kind of news? Disgusting.”

It is basic etiquette to thank the democratic and friendly nations who donated vaccines to Taiwan during the pandemic, she said. “It can be seen from this move that China's unpopularity in the world is not without reason.”

Lee lamented the fact that China felt the need to lash out at Taiwan’s small gesture of gratitude, saying, “Taiwan is thanking its international friends, what has that got to do with China?”
Taiwan
Taiwan Lantern Festival
Lee Yu-chen
Taiwan Statebuilding Party

RELATED ARTICLES

Somaliland foreign minister says Taiwan relations at 'highest level'
Somaliland foreign minister says Taiwan relations at 'highest level'
2022/02/13 13:35
Somaliland delegation departs Taiwan after successful visit
Somaliland delegation departs Taiwan after successful visit
2022/02/12 20:32
Supplies donated by Taiwan reach typhoon-stricken Philippines
Supplies donated by Taiwan reach typhoon-stricken Philippines
2022/02/12 19:34
Taiwanese experts warn Chinese drones may be relaying information to Beijing
Taiwanese experts warn Chinese drones may be relaying information to Beijing
2022/02/12 17:25
Taiwan pledges closer security cooperation with US following White House report
Taiwan pledges closer security cooperation with US following White House report
2022/02/12 15:23