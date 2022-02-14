Alexa
2 New Taipei schools cancel in-person classes for 14 days over COVID cases

Cases tied to cluster infection that started with gravel supplier in Kaohsiung

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/14 11:50
New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih.

New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The New Taipei City Government on Sunday (Feb. 13) announced it will suspend in-person classes at two schools for 14 days after students tested positive for COVID.

At a press conference, New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) announced that three children in the city's Linkou District had tested positive that day, including one junior high school student and an elementary school student.

As a precaution, both schools will be closed until Feb. 12 to 25, and 79 students and teachers who came in contact with the confirmed cases will undergo home quarantine for 14 days. The schools will carry out remote learning during this period.

The two cases are part of a family of seven that is part of a cluster infection that started with a gravel supplier in Kaohsiung. The family's three children include a 3-year-old, an 8-year-old, and a 14-year-old with Ct values of 27.3, 22.8, and 32.6, respectively.
