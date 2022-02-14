Alexa
Halftime Review: Dre, Snoop and friends deliver epic show

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. , AP Entertainment Writer, Associated Press
2022/02/14 10:15
Mary J. Blige, from left, watches as Eminem hugs Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre as Snoop Dogg, right, gestures after all performed during halftime of the ...
Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform during halftime show during the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals...
Snoop Dogg performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Feb. 13, 20...
Eminem performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022,...
50 Cent performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022,...
Dr. Dre performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022,...
Mary J. Blige perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13,...
Snoop Dogg performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Feb. 13, 20...
Snoop Dogg performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Feb. 13, 20...

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Dr. Dre & Co. took the weight of the hip-hop culture on the Super Bowl stage, shouldered the pressure from skeptics and delivered a strong halftime show to prove that edgy rap can work at the world’s biggest sporting events.

All it took was hip-hop’s most controversial figures — and one knee taken by music’s most prominent white rapper.

Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar were headliners along with 50 Cent as a special guest at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday. Their collective performance is one of the best since Beyoncé and Bruno Mars’ halftime set in 2016.

Each performer offered their own element: Dre, Snoop Dogg and Lamar brought their West Coast flavor. Blige — known as the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul” — sang and danced her heart out. 50 Cent hit the musical rewind button with “In Da Club.”

When Eminem’s turn came, he performed a couple of his hits. But he seemingly defied the NFL by kneeling after performing “One Shot.”

Eminem stayed down on one knee for a moment while Dre sat in front of a piano and played Tupac’s “I Ain’t Mad at Cha.”

The five legendary performers – particularly Dre and Snoop Dogg – performed the clean versions of their songs for the PG crowd. It initially felt kind of weird at first, because there were several instances when a expletive word was replaced by a safer one.

On the NFL national stage, that worked to their advantage. Why? It shows that hip-hop can be performed in various versions and still be appealing to the ears.

