Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan's badminton queen featured at Kaohsiung's drone show

Drones show Tai Tzu-ying making overhead smash in skies over Kaohsiung

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/14 11:22
(Facebook, Tai Tzu-ying photo)

(Facebook, Tai Tzu-ying photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s world No.1 badminton player and Olympic silver medalist Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) got a kick out of watching a massive cluster of drones portray her over the night skies of Kaohsiung on Saturday (Feb. 12).

As part of the 2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival, there are four displays of 1,500 drones scheduled at 9:45 p.m. on Feb. 11, 12, 18, and 19 over the Love River Bay. The drones form a number of three-dimensional shapes such as the globe, a "Tiger God," hearts with the flags of countries that donated vaccines to Taiwan, and Tai in action.

On Saturday evening, Tai posted video of the section of that evening's show that pays homage to her. The drones first show her rising up to smash a shuttlecock and after dispersing, they reform to show an image of her hitting a backhand.

On her Facebook page, Tai wrote "In order to see myself, I stepped into a crowded night, and when I saw myself appear, I heard a child next to me reading the lines of the advertisement, which was very interesting." She then encouraged the public to come out to the show, "this drone show must be seen live, it's really spectacular."

Taiwan's badminton queen featured at Kaohsiung's drone show
(Kaohsiung City Government image)
2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival
Tai Tzu-ying
Lantern Festival

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei Zoo's chimpanzees receive 'lucky bags' ahead of Lantern Festival
Taipei Zoo's chimpanzees receive 'lucky bags' ahead of Lantern Festival
2022/02/11 17:03
Military dependents’ village in Taipei lights up
Military dependents’ village in Taipei lights up
2022/02/11 11:19
Foreign lantern art to give 2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival international flair
Foreign lantern art to give 2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival international flair
2022/02/10 19:49
Drone show in Kaohsiung pays tribute to countries aiding Taiwan during pandemic
Drone show in Kaohsiung pays tribute to countries aiding Taiwan during pandemic
2022/02/10 16:48
2022 Taipei Lantern Festival features three major lantern areas in Shilin District
2022 Taipei Lantern Festival features three major lantern areas in Shilin District
2022/02/09 20:49

Updated : 2022-02-14 11:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Air Force soldier allegedly kills sons in central Taiwan, attempts suicide
Air Force soldier allegedly kills sons in central Taiwan, attempts suicide
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Taiwan Grand Lottery jackpot goes to one Hsinchu City winner
Taiwan Grand Lottery jackpot goes to one Hsinchu City winner
Taiwanese businessman invests big in Philippines’ hog farming
Taiwanese businessman invests big in Philippines’ hog farming
"