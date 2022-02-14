Taiwan's badminton queen featured at Kaohsiung's drone show

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s world No.1 badminton player and Olympic silver medalist Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) got a kick out of watching a massive cluster of drones portray her over the night skies of Kaohsiung on Saturday (Feb. 12).

As part of the 2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival, there are four displays of 1,500 drones scheduled at 9:45 p.m. on Feb. 11, 12, 18, and 19 over the Love River Bay. The drones form a number of three-dimensional shapes such as the globe, a "Tiger God," hearts with the flags of countries that donated vaccines to Taiwan, and Tai in action.

On Saturday evening, Tai posted video of the section of that evening's show that pays homage to her. The drones first show her rising up to smash a shuttlecock and after dispersing, they reform to show an image of her hitting a backhand.

On her Facebook page, Tai wrote "In order to see myself, I stepped into a crowded night, and when I saw myself appear, I heard a child next to me reading the lines of the advertisement, which was very interesting." She then encouraged the public to come out to the show, "this drone show must be seen live, it's really spectacular."



(Kaohsiung City Government image)