Taiwan VP tests negative for COVID after 2-week quarantine following Honduras trip

Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te exits an airplane after landing in Taiwan. (Facebook, Tsai Ing-wen photo) Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te exits an airplane after landing in Taiwan. (Facebook, Tsai Ing-wen photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — All members of the Taiwan delegation to Honduras, including Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) have completed quarantine and tested negative for COVID-19, Presidential Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said Sunday (Feb. 13).

Chang said that Lai and the others will now carry out self-health management in accordance with pandemic prevention measures and work from home to reduce unnecessary outings. A medical team will also keep track of their health during this time, the Liberty Times cited the spokesperson as saying.

Chang added that Lai expressed gratitude for the public’s concern for his well-being.

The vice president was chosen by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to lead a delegation to Honduras to attend President Xiomara Castro’s inauguration. President Castro announced on Feb. 6 that she had tested positive for COVID.

Lai departed for the Central American nation on Jan. 25 and returned on Jan. 30. He also made layovers in Los Angeles and San Francisco where he met with U.S. officials and politicians.