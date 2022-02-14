Taiwan needs to improve working conditions to lure migrant laborers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A scholar has pointed out the three factors contributing to Taiwan’s worsening labor shortages and the key to addressing the woes – improving working conditions.

In addition to a shrinking population, Taiwan is finding it increasingly hard to fill the labor gap, one reason being the economic boom in source countries of migrant workers, Vietnam in particular. Fierce competition among labor importers is also at play, an example being Taiwan struggling to lure Indonesian caregivers because of its less-than-satisfactory offers, reckoned Lan Pei-Chia (藍佩嘉), a professor at National Taiwan University’s Department of Sociology.

A third reason relates to the classification of foreign laborers. Compared to those working in factories or on farms, domestic caregivers are in short supply as they are not protected by the Labor Standards Act (勞基法) and thus not eligible for pay raises when the minimum wages are hiked, Lan told Liberty Times.

This has left Taiwan ill-positioned when vying to attract foreign household workers. In Japan, for example, such laborers are employed by institutions rather than individual families and enjoy equal payment standards and benefits with local employees in an institutionalized system.

Migrant workers in the manufacturing and construction industries in Taiwan appear more likely to have their income boosted since they are more willing to work overtime or night shifts.

While she welcomes the government’s proposal to retain migrant workers by granting them permanent residency, Lan stressed that fundamental issues like working conditions need to be fixed before Taiwan can meet the labor demand. Otherwise, Taiwan is set to lose out against other countries in its ability to draw migrant laborers, she said.