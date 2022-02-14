Smith concussed in fielding mishap, sidelined for T20 series

SYDNEY (AP) — Steve Smith sustained a concussion during a fielding mishap in Australia’s Twenty20 cricket international win over Sri Lanka on Sunday and has been ruled out of the remaining three games in the series.

Smith landed head-first after leaping over the boundary in an extraordinary effort to prevent Maheesh Theekshana’s shot going for six runs in the last over of the game.

He caught the ball one-handed and flicked it back into the field of play in a spectacular display of skill as he started to fall, but he stayed on the ground momentarily after landing heavily.

Match officials reviewed replays as Smith was walking from the ground with team medical staff, and determined that it was a six because the ex-Australia captain's foot had touched the boundary.

Sri Lanka scored 18 runs in the last over to tie the game, but Australia won in a Super Over to take a 2-0 series lead.

Cricket Australia issued a brief statement early Monday to confirm Smith had concussion, would be “subject to low level protocols” for several days with a full recovery expected with 7 days.

The Australians didn't plan to call a replacement into the squad for Smith.

The next game will be staged Tuesday in Canberra, with Sri Lanka needing a win to keep the five-match series alive.

The 32-year-old Smith, one of international cricket's highest-ranked batters, is part of the Australian test squad that is traveling later this month to Pakistan for a three-match series starting March 4 in Rawalpindi. It will be Australia's first test tour of Pakistan since 1998.

