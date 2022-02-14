US, Japan, South Korea reiterate importance of Taiwan Strait peace

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (center) stands with Japan, South Korea counterparts. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (center) stands with Japan, South Korea counterparts. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S., Japan, and South Korea reiterated the importance of maintaining peace in the Taiwan Strait during a trilateral meeting in Honolulu, Hawaii on Saturday (Feb. 12).

In a joint statement, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa, and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said they supported a free and open Indo-Pacific and vowed to deepen trilateral cooperation.

The three underscored the significance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and said they opposed any unilateral actions that attempt to change the status quo in the Indo-Pacific region. They also stressed the importance of adhering to international law stipulated in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The secretary and ministers said they were concerned about North Korea’s recent test-firing of a new ballistic missile and the buildup of Russian forces along its border with Ukraine. They also reaffirmed support for the “unity and centrality” of ASEAN.