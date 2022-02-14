Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

US, Japan, South Korea reiterate importance of Taiwan Strait peace

Antony Blinken met with Japan, South Korea counterparts in Hawaii

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/14 09:50
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (center) stands with Japan, South Korea counterparts.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (center) stands with Japan, South Korea counterparts. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S., Japan, and South Korea reiterated the importance of maintaining peace in the Taiwan Strait during a trilateral meeting in Honolulu, Hawaii on Saturday (Feb. 12).

In a joint statement, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa, and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said they supported a free and open Indo-Pacific and vowed to deepen trilateral cooperation.

The three underscored the significance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and said they opposed any unilateral actions that attempt to change the status quo in the Indo-Pacific region. They also stressed the importance of adhering to international law stipulated in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The secretary and ministers said they were concerned about North Korea’s recent test-firing of a new ballistic missile and the buildup of Russian forces along its border with Ukraine. They also reaffirmed support for the “unity and centrality” of ASEAN.
U.S.
Japan
South Korea
Taiwan
Taiwan Strait
Antony Blinken
Hayashi Yoshimasa
Chung Eui-yong

RELATED ARTICLES

Somaliland foreign minister says Taiwan relations at 'highest level'
Somaliland foreign minister says Taiwan relations at 'highest level'
2022/02/13 13:35
Somaliland delegation departs Taiwan after successful visit
Somaliland delegation departs Taiwan after successful visit
2022/02/12 20:32
Supplies donated by Taiwan reach typhoon-stricken Philippines
Supplies donated by Taiwan reach typhoon-stricken Philippines
2022/02/12 19:34
Taiwanese experts warn Chinese drones may be relaying information to Beijing
Taiwanese experts warn Chinese drones may be relaying information to Beijing
2022/02/12 17:25
Din Tai Fung Japan presents strawberry, chocolate soup dumplings
Din Tai Fung Japan presents strawberry, chocolate soup dumplings
2022/02/12 16:37

Updated : 2022-02-14 10:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette moment'
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette moment'
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Taiwanese active soldier allegedly kills two toddler sons before attempt on his own life
Taiwanese active soldier allegedly kills two toddler sons before attempt on his own life
Taiwan Grand Lottery jackpot goes to one Hsinchu City winner
Taiwan Grand Lottery jackpot goes to one Hsinchu City winner
Taiwanese businessman invests big in Philippines’ hog farming
Taiwanese businessman invests big in Philippines’ hog farming
"