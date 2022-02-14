Discover Unique Vintage Toys & Memorabilia With New Virtual Museum Tours At The MINT Museum Of Toys

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 14 February 2022 - The MINT Museum of Toys has recently reopened its doors to the public for in-person viewings, complementing the ultimate museum experience by introducing 360° virtual museum tours which provides visitors a good glimpse and introduction of 2 of its permanent exhibitions.





Learn about vintage toys and memorabilia from the safety and comfort of home with the MINT Museum of Toys' new virtual museum tours. Explore the 'Collectables' and 'Childhood Favourites' permanent exhibitions through interactive digital modes of participation.

This digital project adds an interactive digital dimension to the museum's displays and is an experience that can be enjoyed anytime, anywhere for visitors - local and international alike!

Using Virtual Platforms to Extend the Museum's Collections to a Larger Audience

Many museums globally are now using virtual platforms to increase the accessibility and outreach of their exhibitions.

This change has been brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, but also by broader trends within the heritage and cultural institution world to innovate the traditional museum experience.

The MINT Museum of Toys has released its own virtual museum tours featuring the 'Collectables' and 'Childhood Favourites' exhibitions, with over 100 interactive touchpoints across both tours.

Exploring Vintage Collectables and Childhood Favourites Toys in a Different Light

The 'Collectables' virtual tour includes themed collections that trace centuries of play, reflecting how major global events have affected the world of toys. Hands-on exhibits show how toys have captured and responded to historical, political, and cultural changes like the Industrial Revolution, and the Globalisation and Commercialisation of the 19th and 20th centuries. Visitors can learn how toys are not just mere playthings, but also valuable historical artefacts that document and preserve the past.

Whereas the 'Childhood Favourites' virtual tour offers visitors a glimpse into different experiences of early childhood across the world, while showcasing some of the museum's rarest and most sought-after toys. Young visitors will especially enjoy a three-part storytelling session as part of the Puppetry collection, as well as interactive touchpoints that give the museum's Teddy Bears and Dolls From Around The World a voice to tell their stories.

Both virtual tours use interactive elements and content-based touchpoints to give visitors a glimpse beyond traditional museum labels. This includes further information on the toys' history and origins, voice-over narration to give the collections a guided tour touch, and minigames that allow visitors to have fun while diving into the toys' backgrounds.

Through these multi-sensory touchpoints, visitors can be immersed in the time period the toy originated in, enabling them to learn and understand the deeper stories within.

Interested members of the public can purchase virtual museum tours for 'Collectables' ($5) and 'Childhood Favourites' ($8) via the Virtual Museum Tour page on the MINT Museum of Toys website.

The MINT Museum of Toys has launched virtual museum tours as part of an overarching digitalisation strategy to grant people all over the world access to their unique collections and exhibitions. By leveraging digital tools, the museum is ensuring that audiences who are unable to visit the museum in-person can still learn from and enjoy its collections.

Creating digital products also innovates the traditional museum experience, providing visitors with a refreshing and new way to learn, get curious, and anticipate upcoming changes to the museum's vintage toy collection. Ultimately, this complements physical tours and acts as a stepping stone to get visitors interested in seeing and understanding the full collection in-person.

This digital initiative is proudly supported by the National Heritage Board.

About MINT Museum of Toys

The MINT Museum of Toys was founded in 2007 with the mission to use purpose-built vintage toy, collectable, and memorabilia exhibitions to introduce the public to historical events and changes. A holistic experience is incorporated into the museum premises, which features toy collections, a retail shop, an F&B concept, and spaces available for venue rental by the general public. The MINT Museum of Toys recently reopened in November 2021 following an extensive renovation, and welcomes visitors from all walks of life to experience the space. Find out more at https://www.emint.com/

