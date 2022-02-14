Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Williamson leads Loyola Chicago over N. Iowa 85-58

By Associated Press
2022/02/14 07:33
Williamson leads Loyola Chicago over N. Iowa 85-58

CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Williamson posted 18 points and six assists as Loyola Chicago routed Northern Iowa 85-58 on Sunday.

Aher Uguak had 17 points for Loyola Chicago (19-5, 10-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Chris Knight added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Northern Iowa scored 23 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

AJ Green had 20 points for the Panthers (14-10, 10-4), whose five-game win streak was snapped. Trae Berhow added 10 points.

Noah Carter, the Panthers' second leading scorer heading into the contest at 14 points per game, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-14 09:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette moment'
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette moment'
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Taiwanese active soldier allegedly kills two toddler sons before attempt on his own life
Taiwanese active soldier allegedly kills two toddler sons before attempt on his own life
Taiwan Grand Lottery jackpot goes to one Hsinchu City winner
Taiwan Grand Lottery jackpot goes to one Hsinchu City winner
Taiwanese businessman invests big in Philippines’ hog farming
Taiwanese businessman invests big in Philippines’ hog farming
"