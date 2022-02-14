Alexa
Jefferson carries Middle Tennessee over Charlotte 78-63

By Associated Press
2022/02/14 06:23
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Josh Jefferson poured in 30 points and Middle Tennessee stretched its home winning streak to 12 games with a 78-63 victory over Charlotte on Sunday.

Jefferson made 4 of 6 shots from 3-point range for the Blue Raiders (17-7, 8-3 Conference USA). Tyler Millin had 11 points and DeAndre Dishman scored 10.

Jahmir Young had 26 points to lead the 49ers (13-11, 6-6). Austin Butler added 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

"