Miladinovic carries Marshall over UTEP 88-79

By Associated Press
2022/02/14 06:23
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Goran Miladinovic had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead five Marshall players in double figures as the Thundering Herd snapped their seven-game road losing streak, getting past UTEP 88-79 on Sunday.

Mikel Beyers and Andrew Taylor added 13 points apiece for the Thundering Herd. Obinna Anochili-Killen and Marko Sarenac chipped in 12 points each. Taylor also had six assists.

Souley Boum tied a season high with 32 points for the Miners (14-10, 7-5 Conference USA). Jamal Bieniemy added 23 points. Jamari Sibley had 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-14 08:24 GMT+08:00

