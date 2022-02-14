Skinner's 4-goal game leads Sabres, extends Canadiens' woes

MONTREAL (AP) — Jeff Skinner scored four goals in a game for the first time in his career, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-3 on Saturday to snap a three-game winless streak.

Tage Thompson also scored for Buffalo, his fourth goal of the season against the Habs.

Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for NHL-worst Montreal, which lost its third straight since firing coach Dominique Ducharme and naming Martin St. Louis interim coach. The Canadiens’ overall winless streak extended to 10 games, their worst skid since 1926.

Skinner’s third goal put the Sabres ahead for good, 4-3, with 11:44 remaining, and his fourth with 1:46 left ended the Canadiens’ chances.

Craig Anderson made 28 saves to collect his 297th NHL win, passing Ron Hextall for 40th on the league’s all-time list.

SENATORS 4, CAPITALS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored his team-leading 15th goal and added an assist, Connor Brown also had a goal and an assist and Ottawa beat Washington.

Alex Formenton and Adam Gaudette added early goals as the Senators jumped to a 2-0 lead after the first period. Ottawa snapped a 10-game losing skid against the Capitals overall and a nine-game slide in Washington.

Chris Tierney had two assists. Anton Forsberg made 33 saves in Ottawa’s first victory in Washington since Jan. 21, 2014.

Nicklas Backstrom scored in the second period for the Capitals, who have lost five straight in regulation at home and 11 of 17 overall.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports