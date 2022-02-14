Alexa
MATCHDAY: Athletic tries to stay near CL spots in Spain

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/02/14 03:08
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

SPAIN

Athletic Bilbao tries to move closer to the European qualification places in the Spanish league when it visits relegation-threatened Mallorca. Athletic is unbeaten in five matches in all competitions, with victories against Barcelona and Real Madrid in that streak. The Basque Country club is coming off a 1-1 draw against Valencia in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. It is trying to reach the Copa final for the third straight time and win the title for the first time since 1984. Mallorca, sitting just outside the relegation zone in the Spanish league, won at Cádiz in the previous round to end a four-match losing streak in the competition.

ITALY

Eighth-place Fiorentina travels to Spezia in Serie A. Fiorentina can try to put some pressure on two clubs immediately above it — Roma and Lazio. A win for Fiorentina would bring it one point behind Roma and three points behind Lazio in sixth. Spezia is looking the other way with the 15th-place club five points above the relegation zone.

