Italy loses 34th straight game in 6 Nations, 33-0 to England

By Associated Press
2022/02/14 01:09
England's Kyle Sinckler scores a try during the Six Nations rugby union match between Italy and England at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy, Sunday ...

ROME (AP) — Make that 29 straight losses for Italy against England.

And, more embarrassingly for the beleaguered Azzurri, 34 straight defeats in the Six Nations.

With young flyhalf Marcus Smith showing his growing assurance, England coasted to a 33-0 win in Rome on Sunday with five tries also earning the visitors a bonus point.

Smith cruised over for the opening try in the 10th minute before hooker Jamie George crossed from close range twice before halftime, with England 21-0 ahead at the interval.

Elliot Daly ran onto a beautifully flighted mis-pass from Smith to go over unchallenged in the left corner five minutes into the second half and replacement prop Kyle Sinckler trundled in for the fifth in the 73rd.

Smith converted four of the tries to finish with a 13-point haul.

England bounced back successfully — as widely expected — from its 20-17 loss in Scotland in Round 1 while it’s two defeats on the spin for the Italians, who haven’t won a game in the tournament since February 2015.

Italy hasn’t got within 21 points of England in any of their last 10 meetings.

Updated : 2022-02-14 02:31 GMT+08:00

