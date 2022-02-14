Alexa
American Pefok scores career-high 19th goal for Young Boys

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/02/14 01:09
American Jordan Pefok scored his career-high 19th goal, helping Young Boys beat visiting Basel 3-1 Sunday in the Swiss Super League.

Pefok scored the game's final goal with a right-footed shot from just outside the 6-yard box in the 72nd minute after a mis-hit off a teammate's foot popped in front of him.

A 25-year-old forward, Pefok has 14 goals in 20 league matches this season and has played 33 club games overall. His previous high of 18 goals was set with Reims in the French second tier in 2017-18.

Born in Washington, D.C., and raised in France, Pefok made his U.S. debut last March 25 and has one goal in eight international appearances, scoring against Honduras in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal in June. He was on the roster for September World Cup qualifiers but was not picked for October, November or January matches.

Updated : 2022-02-14 02:31 GMT+08:00

