BC-RGU--Six Nations Glance

By Associated Press
2022/02/14 01:04
Six Nations
P W D L F A Pts
France 2 2 0 0 67 34 9
England 2 1 0 1 50 20 6
Ireland 2 1 0 1 53 37 6
Scotland 2 1 0 1 37 37 5
Wales 2 1 0 1 27 46 4
Italy 2 0 0 2 10 70 0

Second Round
Saturday, Feb. 12
Cardiff

Wales 20, Scotland 17

Paris

France 30, Ireland 24

Sunday, Feb. 13
Rome

England 33, Italy 0

Third Round
Saturday, Feb. 26
Edinburgh

Scotland vs. France, 1415 GMT

London

England vs. Wales, 1645 GMT

Sunday, Feb. 27
Dublin

Ireland vs. Italy, 1500 GMT

Updated : 2022-02-14 02:30 GMT+08:00

