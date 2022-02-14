BC-RGU--Six Nations Glance

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|Six Nations
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|Pts
|France
|2
|2
|0
|0
|67
|34
|9
|England
|2
|1
|0
|1
|50
|20
|6
|Ireland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|53
|37
|6
|Scotland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|37
|37
|5
|Wales
|2
|1
|0
|1
|27
|46
|4
|Italy
|2
|0
|0
|2
|10
|70
|0
|Second Round
|Saturday, Feb. 12
|Cardiff
Wales 20, Scotland 17
|Paris
France 30, Ireland 24
|Sunday, Feb. 13
|Rome
England 33, Italy 0
|Third Round
|Saturday, Feb. 26
|Edinburgh
Scotland vs. France, 1415 GMT
|London
England vs. Wales, 1645 GMT
|Sunday, Feb. 27
|Dublin
Ireland vs. Italy, 1500 GMT