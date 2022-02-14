Alexa
Son of man slain in shootout charged with attacking reporter

By Associated Press
2022/02/14 00:59
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The son of a man who died following a shootout with Providence police has been charged with assaulting a journalist who was covering the story.

The Providence Journal reports that Joshua Maclean faces a charge of simple assault for allegedly pushing WJAR-TV reporter Joanna Bouras into a concrete wall on Thursday.

Bouras, who was not injured, had been covering the aftermath of the hours-long standoff between police and Maclean's father, Scott Maclean, 61. The elder Maclean was found dead Thursday after police say he fired "hundreds” of rounds, prompting officers to return fire, authorities said.

Police had responded to Scott Maclean's Providence home at 2:30 a.m. Thursday after his son and daughter reported that he had assaulted them. They told police there were about 15 guns in the home.

Everyone got out safely, and Scott Maclean barricaded himself inside, police said. Police brought in negotiators, but at about 6 a.m. the man began shooting, leading police to fire back. Authorities say Maclean also set a fire inside the home that had to be extinguished by firefighters.

The man’s cause of death remains under investigation. No police officers or civilians were hurt.

Attempts to reach Joshua Maclean or a legal representative on Sunday were not successful.

Updated : 2022-02-14 02:30 GMT+08:00

