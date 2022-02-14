Auger-Aliassime beats top-seeded Tsitsipas to win 1st title

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece plays a shot against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in their final men's singles match of the ABN AMRO world tennis tour... Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece plays a shot against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in their final men's singles match of the ABN AMRO world tennis tournament at Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime won his first career title at the ninth attempt, upsetting top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-2 in the Rotterdam final on Sunday to deny his opponent an eighth title.

Victory came as a relief for the 21-year-old Canadian after losing his previous eight finals dating back to 2019.

The third-seeded Auger-Aliassime hit seven aces and won 93 percent of his first serve points, compared to just one ace for Tsitsipas.

The big-serving Greek was unusually poor on his serve with four double-faults and only 31 of 55 first serves landing in. His second serve let him down, too, and he won only 33 percent of points on it.

It was Auger-Aliassime's third win in eight matches against Tsitsipas, and he did not face a break point in a dominant performance where he broke Tsitsipas three times.

The 23-year-old Tsitsipas dropped to 7-11 in finals.

