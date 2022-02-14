Dortmund beats Union Berlin 3-0 away to cut Bayern's lead

Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus, left, scores past Berlin's goalkeeper Andreas Luthe, 4th from right, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between... Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus, left, scores past Berlin's goalkeeper Andreas Luthe, 4th from right, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund, in Berlin, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (Andreas Gora/dpa via AP)

Borussia Dortmund's Donyell Malen, left, vies for the ball with Berlin's Sheraldo Becker, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Union Berl... Borussia Dortmund's Donyell Malen, left, vies for the ball with Berlin's Sheraldo Becker, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund, in Berlin, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (Andreas Gora/dpa via AP)

Borussia Dortmund's Axel Witsel, left and Dan-Axel Zagadou fight for the ball with Berlin's Taiwo Awoniyi, during the German Bundesliga soccer match b... Borussia Dortmund's Axel Witsel, left and Dan-Axel Zagadou fight for the ball with Berlin's Taiwo Awoniyi, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund, in Berlin, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (Andreas Gora/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Marco Reus scored twice to lead Borussia Dortmund to a 3-0 win at Union Berlin and cut Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga lead to six points on Sunday.

It also went some way to answering mounting criticism after Dortmund’s 5-2 loss at home to Bayer Leverkusen the previous Sunday, which had allowed Bayern to pull nine points clear.

Bayern’s surprise 4-2 loss at promoted Bochum on Saturday gave Dortmund added incentive to claim its first league win at Union at the third attempt. Both clubs had previously won each of their home games in their five meetings to date.

Union had been hoping to reclaim fourth place and make up for its own loss to relegation-threatened Augsburg in its previous game. But Urs Fischer’s team lacked a cutting edge in its second match since former Germany forward Max Kruse left for Wolfsburg and was caught out twice in the first half by the clinical Reus.

The Dortmund captain opened the scoring in the 18th minute when Mahmoud Dahoud played him in to shoot low through Andreas Luthe’s legs, then scored again seven minutes later when Donyell Malen held off Robin Knoche and Bastian Oczipka to play him through. Reus rounded the Union goalkeeper before finishing from a narrow angle.

Malen twice went close before Union showed signs of a comeback in the second half.

But Raphaël Guerreiro scored the visitors’ third from close range in the 71st and VAR added to the home fans’ sense of injustice. Union’s Kevin Möhwald had a goal ruled out because Anthony Ujah was deemed to have used his arm against Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji before Möhwald headed in Christopher Trimmel’s cross.

Ujah fired over late on and Union dropped to sixth with just its second defeat at home this season.

Dortmund was again without injured star forward Erling Haaland due to what the club called “muscular problems.”

Hoffenheim was hosting relegation-threatened Arminia Bielefeld later.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP