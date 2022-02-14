Alexa
Wolves win 2-0 at Tottenham to boost top-4 hopes in EPL

By Associated Press
2022/02/14 00:34
Tottenham's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris challenges for the ball with Southampton's Mohammed Salisu during the English Premier League soccer match between T...
Tottenham's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, centre, walks from the pitch after the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur an...
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of the game during the English Premier League so...
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Leander Dendoncker reacts and celebrates after scoring his sides 2nd goal during the English Premier League soccer match betw...
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Leander Dendoncker reacts and celebrates after scoring his sides 2nd goal during the English Premier League soccer match betw...

LONDON (AP) — Wolverhampton took advantage of dreadful defending by Tottenham to win 2-0 in the Premier League on Sunday and strengthen its hopes of a top-four finish.

Wolves scored both their goals in the opening 18 minutes, through Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker, to lay the foundations of the victory at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was at fault for both of the goals, flapping twice at shots before Jimenez drove home a finish in the sixth minute and then executing a poor pass out prior to Dendoncker eventually scoring a scrappy second following a deflection off the post.

Not many will have fancied Wolves’ chances of competing for the Champions League places this season but they have gone under the radar. With this result, they moved above Spurs and into seventh place.

It was not until the final 20 minutes that Spurs looked like they were going to add to the measly eight away goals Wolves have conceded this term.

Harry Kane was on a one-man mission to try to score while Harry Winks saw a deflected effort crash against the post, but this was another disappointing day for the hosts.

It was a third straight Premier League defeat for Antonio Conte’s team, which highlights that, despite having games in hand on the teams above them, the top four might not be a realistic aim especially if they keep defending so poorly.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-02-14 02:18 GMT+08:00

