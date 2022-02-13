Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/02/13 23:00
NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
a-Florida 47 32 10 5 69 194 139
a-Tampa Bay 48 31 11 6 68 163 136
m-Carolina 46 32 11 3 67 161 109
m-Pittsburgh 48 29 11 8 66 160 126
m-N.Y. Rangers 47 30 13 4 64 145 122
a-Toronto 45 30 12 3 63 161 123
Washington 49 26 14 9 61 161 137
Boston 46 27 16 3 57 135 130
Detroit 49 22 21 6 50 140 167
Columbus 46 23 22 1 47 147 167
N.Y. Islanders 42 17 19 6 40 102 116
New Jersey 48 17 26 5 39 141 172
Philadelphia 47 15 24 8 38 118 162
Ottawa 44 16 24 4 36 118 144
Buffalo 46 14 24 8 36 120 161
Montreal 47 8 32 7 23 103 186
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
c-Colorado 45 33 8 4 70 186 131
c-Minnesota 43 29 11 3 61 164 124
c-Nashville 48 28 16 4 60 149 134
St. Louis 46 27 14 5 59 162 129
p-Vegas 48 28 17 3 59 162 143
p-Calgary 45 26 13 6 58 152 108
p-Los Angeles 47 24 16 7 55 136 130
Anaheim 49 23 17 9 55 144 141
Dallas 45 25 18 2 52 137 137
Edmonton 45 24 18 3 51 146 147
Vancouver 49 22 21 6 50 126 135
Winnipeg 45 20 17 8 48 130 134
San Jose 46 22 20 4 48 126 142
Chicago 48 17 24 7 41 117 162
Seattle 48 16 28 4 36 127 167
Arizona 48 12 32 4 28 108 180

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Saturday's Games

Detroit 4, Philadelphia 2

Boston 2, Ottawa 0

Columbus 2, Montreal 1

Vancouver 3, Toronto 2

Winnipeg 5, Nashville 2

St. Louis 5, Chicago 1

Minnesota 3, Carolina 2

Calgary 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Sunday's Games

Buffalo at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 1:30 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-02-14 00:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette moment'
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette moment'
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Taiwan Grand Lottery jackpot goes to one Hsinchu City winner
Taiwan Grand Lottery jackpot goes to one Hsinchu City winner
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Taiwanese businessman invests big in Philippines’ hog farming
Taiwanese businessman invests big in Philippines’ hog farming
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
"