SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 38 28 8 1 1 60 127 84 Knoxville 39 28 8 1 2 59 144 94 Peoria 36 25 5 2 4 56 130 77 Quad City 38 22 8 4 4 52 129 103 Fayetteville 36 25 10 1 0 51 121 88 Roanoke 35 17 13 2 3 40 111 94 Pensacola 35 17 13 4 1 39 119 109 Evansville 38 19 18 1 0 39 104 98 Birmingham 37 11 22 4 0 26 89 131 Macon 35 6 26 1 2 15 73 159 Vermilion County 35 3 28 4 0 10 54 164

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Fayetteville 5, Roanoke 4

Birmingham 3, Evansville 1

Peoria 3, Huntsville 0

Knoxville 2, Pensacola 1

Quad City 4, Vermilion County 3

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled