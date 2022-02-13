Alexa
United States 8, China 6

By Associated Press
2022/02/13 22:59
United States 0 1 2 0 3 0 2 0 0 0 8
China 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 2 1 6
United States

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 290, Team Percentage: 91.

M. Hamilton Shots: 20, Points: 76, Percentage: 95.

J. Landsteiner Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

C. Plys Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.

J. Shuster Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

China

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 276, Team Percentage: 86.

Ma X. Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

Wang Z. Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

Xu J. Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.

Zou Q. Shots: 20, Points: 73, Percentage: 91.

Updated : 2022-02-14 00:47 GMT+08:00

