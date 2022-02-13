Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Winter Olympic Medals Table-Gold

By Associated Press
2022/02/13 16:55
Winter Olympic Medals Table-Gold

At Beijing

Sunday, Feb. 13 59 of 109 total events
Nation G S B Tot
Norway 8 3 6 17
Germany 8 5 1 14
United States 5 5 1 11
Netherlands 5 4 2 11
Sweden 5 2 3 10
Austria 4 6 4 14
China 4 3 1 8
ROC 3 4 6 13
Switzerland 3 0 5 8
Italy 2 5 4 11
Japan 2 3 5 10
Slovenia 2 2 2 6
Canada 1 4 8 13
France 1 6 1 8
Australia 1 2 1 4
South Korea 1 2 1 4
Finland 1 1 2 4
Czech Republic 1 0 1 2
New Zealand 1 0 0 1
Slovakia 1 0 0 1
Hungary 0 0 2 2
Belarus 0 1 0 1
Spain 0 1 0 1
Belgium 0 0 1 1
Latvia 0 0 1 1
Poland 0 0 1 1