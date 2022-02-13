Alexa
Taiwanese active soldier allegedly kills two toddler sons before attempt on his own life

After his wife left the apartment, he allegedly killed his two toddler sons and then threw himself off the third floor

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/13 18:15
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 25-year-old active-duty soldier surnamed Hsiao (蕭) allegedly killed his two toddlers in an apartment in Taichung City early Sunday morning and then made an attempt on his own life after having an argument with his wife, CNA reported.

The Taichung Fire Bureau received reports at 2 a.m. on Sunday morning that someone had fallen from a third-floor apartment in the Tanzi District. Firefighters responding to the scene found a man who had fallen into a coma and rushed him to the hospital.

The China Medical University Hospital said Hsiao had a Glasgow Coma Score of 3 and suffered serious injuries, including a skull fracture, intracranial hemorrhage, and hydrocephalus, per CNA.

Police found two boys, who were two and a half years and one and a half years old, respectively, dead in a bedroom. The older child had knife wounds to his neck, and the room was stained with blood, CNA cited police as saying. A knife and a suicide note were also found on the scene.

The note mentioned that he loved his family very much, but as he could not sign the agreement, he would leave by himself quietly, per CNA.

According to the police investigation, Hsiao, a career Air Force soldier, had an argument with his wife, surnamed Liu (劉) early Sunday morning. After his wife left the apartment, he allegedly killed his two toddler sons and then attempted to take his own life by throwing himself off the third floor.

According to the CNA report, Liu lives with her two young kids, her mother and older sister in the apartment, and Hsiao would return to his wife’s residence during vacations. Neighbors were shocked to learn that Hsiao allegedly killed his two sons, as they knew him as a mild person, per CNA.

Police have cordoned off the scene, and as there are no witnesses to the killings, prosecutors will look into whether the father indeed killed the two children, per CNA.

※ If you, or people around you, are having suicidal thoughts, please call 1925, 1995 or 1980, or 0800-788-995, for counseling and help.
