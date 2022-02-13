Sri Lanka wins toss, sends Australia in to bat in 2nd T20

SYDNEY (AP) — Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss Sunday and sent Australia in to bat for the second time at the start of the five-match Twenty20 matches.

Australia beat Sri Lanka by 20 runs last Friday in a rain-affected series opener, its first T20 international since capturing its first World Cup title in the format last November.

Both teams made one change for the Sydney match, with Nuwan Thushara making his T20 debut for Sri Lanka to replace Binura Fernando, who was ruled out with COVID-19.

Australia rested strike paceman Mitchell Starc and included Kane Richardson in the starting XI.

__

Lineups:

Australia:: Ben McDermott, Aaron Finch (captain), Josh Inglis, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports