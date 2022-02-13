Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Sri Lanka wins toss, sends Australia in to bat in 2nd T20

By Associated Press
2022/02/13 15:57
Sri Lanka wins toss, sends Australia in to bat in 2nd T20

SYDNEY (AP) — Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss Sunday and sent Australia in to bat for the second time at the start of the five-match Twenty20 matches.

Australia beat Sri Lanka by 20 runs last Friday in a rain-affected series opener, its first T20 international since capturing its first World Cup title in the format last November.

Both teams made one change for the Sydney match, with Nuwan Thushara making his T20 debut for Sri Lanka to replace Binura Fernando, who was ruled out with COVID-19.

Australia rested strike paceman Mitchell Starc and included Kane Richardson in the starting XI.

__

Lineups:

Australia:: Ben McDermott, Aaron Finch (captain), Josh Inglis, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-02-13 18:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette moment'
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette moment'
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Taiwan unveils potential mRNA vaccine for all COVID variants including Omicron
Taiwan unveils potential mRNA vaccine for all COVID variants including Omicron
Robber nabbed 1 minute after parking a Porsche outside a bank in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung
Robber nabbed 1 minute after parking a Porsche outside a bank in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung
Taiwanese businessman invests big in Philippines’ hog farming
Taiwanese businessman invests big in Philippines’ hog farming
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
"