Bsngan households overwhelmingly vote 'yes' on extending controversial mining in eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Members of the Bsngan tribe in Hualien's Xincheng Township on Saturday (Feb. 12) voted to allow Asia Cement Corp., Taiwan's second-largest cement manufacturer, to continue operations at a mine near Taroko National Park for another 20 years after nearly two years of negotiations over compensation.

The company's permit to mine for another 20 years was revoked in 2019 after a legal battle. The cement giant was asked to secure approval from local tribes living near the mining site in accordance with the Indigenous Peoples Basic Law, which relates to historical justice, protection of fundamental rights, and promotion of prosperity for Indigenous peoples. The resulting negotiation process kicked off in June of 2020 with the hope of securing permission.

The bonus and profit-sharing "10 plus 11" compensation plan was finalized before the vote. The plan spans child benefits, free after-school care, tuition scholarships, employment training, electricity bill subsidies, free home maintenance, and year-round funding for emergency aid as well as tribal events. The company also promises to allocate budgets for improving drinking water and transportation infrastructure to ensure quality of life and road safety, respectively.

The company also pledges to continue to upgrade its mining techniques to reduce its environmental impact, which has been at the center of the debate with local environmental groups.

In Saturday's vote, 353 out of 555 Bsngan households took part, and 83% of them voted "yes" on the extension of the company's mining rights.

The land development official of the Council of Indigenous Peoples responded by saying the council respects the results of the vote despite knowing there have been different voices speaking out on the issue. The official said the council will continue to monitor the execution of the bonus and profit-sharing plan to make sure the company honors its promise.