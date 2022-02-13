Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Mitchell carries UC Santa Barbara past CS Bakersfield 74-62

By Associated Press
2022/02/13 14:07
Mitchell carries UC Santa Barbara past CS Bakersfield 74-62

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Ajay Mitchell had a season-high 21 points as UC Santa Barbara beat Cal State Bakersfield 74-62 on Thursday night.

Cole Anderson had 18 points for UC Santa Barbara (10-9, 3-5 Big West Conference). Amadou Sow added 14 points.

Justin McCall had 20 points for the Roadrunners (6-12, 1-8), who have now lost six consecutive games. Cameron Smith added 14 points.

Justin Edler-Davis, who led the Roadrunners in scoring coming into the contest with 10.0 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 5). Kaleb Higgins, who was second on the Roadrunners in scoring coming into the contest with 10 points per game, shot only 13% in the game (1 of 8).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-13 15:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette moment'
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette moment'
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Taiwan unveils potential mRNA vaccine for all COVID variants including Omicron
Taiwan unveils potential mRNA vaccine for all COVID variants including Omicron
Robber nabbed 1 minute after parking a Porsche outside a bank in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung
Robber nabbed 1 minute after parking a Porsche outside a bank in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung
Taiwanese businessman invests big in Philippines’ hog farming
Taiwanese businessman invests big in Philippines’ hog farming
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
"