Robertson carries Portland over Loyola Marymount 86-76

By Associated Press
2022/02/13 14:03
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tyler Robertson recorded a triple-double with 31 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to lead Portland to an 86-76 win over Loyola Marymount on Saturday night.

The 31 points were a career high for Robertson.

Robertson made all 10 of his free throw attempts.

Kristian Sjolund had 15 points, seven rebounds and five blocks for Portland (13-12, 4-6 West Coast Conference). Moses Wood added 15 points.

Eli Scott had 23 points for the Lions (9-14, 2-9), who have now lost seven straight games. Cam Shelton added 15 points. Alex Merkviladze had 13 points.

Loyola Marymount defeated Portland 70-58 on Jan. 17.

