Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Beasley III leads Montana past Portland St. 85-76

By Associated Press
2022/02/13 13:52
Beasley III leads Montana past Portland St. 85-76

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Robby Beasley III had a season-high 24 points as Montana topped Portland State 85-76 on Saturday night.

Beasley made 6 of 8 3-pointers. Josh Bannan added 22 points and eight rebounds for Montana (17-9, 10-5 Big Sky Conference). Brandon Whitney had 14 points and six rebounds Lonnell Martin Jr. added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Michael Carter III had 13 points for the Vikings (8-15, 6-9). Damion Squire added and Khalid Thomas had 11 point apiece. Thomas also had three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-13 15:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette moment'
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette moment'
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Taiwan unveils potential mRNA vaccine for all COVID variants including Omicron
Taiwan unveils potential mRNA vaccine for all COVID variants including Omicron
Robber nabbed 1 minute after parking a Porsche outside a bank in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung
Robber nabbed 1 minute after parking a Porsche outside a bank in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung
Taiwanese businessman invests big in Philippines’ hog farming
Taiwanese businessman invests big in Philippines’ hog farming
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
"