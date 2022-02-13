Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Abmas, Lacis lift Oral Roberts past Kansas City 91-86

By Associated Press
2022/02/13 13:55
Abmas, Lacis lift Oral Roberts past Kansas City 91-86

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Max Abmas scored 19 points as Oral Roberts narrowly beat Kansas City 91-86 on Saturday night.

Francis Lacis added 18 points, Elijah Lufile scored 17 and Issac McBride had 16 for the Golden Eagles (17-8, 11-3 Summit League). Lufile also had 15 rebounds and three blocks.

Evan Gilyard II had 29 points and six assists for the Roos (16-10, 9-5), whose four-game win streak was snapped. Marvin Nesbitt Jr. added 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Oral Roberts also defeated Kansas City 84-72 on Jan. 15.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-13 15:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette moment'
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette moment'
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Taiwan unveils potential mRNA vaccine for all COVID variants including Omicron
Taiwan unveils potential mRNA vaccine for all COVID variants including Omicron
Robber nabbed 1 minute after parking a Porsche outside a bank in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung
Robber nabbed 1 minute after parking a Porsche outside a bank in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung
Taiwanese businessman invests big in Philippines’ hog farming
Taiwanese businessman invests big in Philippines’ hog farming
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
"