Taiwan erects Ukraine crisis response team to ensure citizens' safety, stability

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Amid growing concern that Russia could invade Ukraine, the Presidential Office on Saturday (Feb. 12) announced the establishment of a response team in order to ensure the safety and stability of Taiwanese nationals and the country.

The government-initiated "Ukraine Crisis Response Team" is tasked with closely monitoring the development of the crisis in Eastern Europe and the situation in the Taiwan Strait, continuously assessing its impact on commodity prices, equity and forex markets, and other issues at stake to ensure financial stability, according to a statement by the office.

Working under the auspices of the National Security Council, the team is said to be cooperating with other countries involved to avoid mistaken assessments. To counteract cognitive warfare from Beijing, the team is also expected to take action against the spread of disinformation alleging an attack would take place in the Taiwan Strait simultaneously if a Russian invasion occurred.

In Saturday's statement, the Presidential Office also urged Taiwanese citizens staying in Ukraine to leave as soon as possible, adding that it will step in to provide necessary assistance to ensure their safety. The office also called for a peace dialogue among stakeholders.

Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said that developments along Ukraine's borders might leave a ripple effect on commodity prices and the economy on the other side of the globe in Taiwan. He added that the Cabinet will watch closely to ensure macroeconomic stability.