Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases

40 imported cases also confirmed

  447
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/13 14:41
(Taiwan News image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Feb. 13) announced 53 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 12 are local and 40 imported.

The CECC pointed out that the new local cases include five males and seven females between under five and 80 years old.

The imported cases include 18 males and 22 females ranging in age from under 10 to 70. They arrived between Jan. 12 and Feb. 12.

Among these 40, nine arrived from the U.S., four arrived from the Philippines, three arrived from Australia, two each arrived from Ukraine and Japan, and one each from Italy, Cambodia, Sweden, Finland, Poland, Canada, South Africa, Singapore, Mongolia, Spain, Laos, South Korea, and Mexico.

Taiwan has so far recorded 19,567 cases of COVID-19, including 4,194 imported ones, while 851 people have succumbed to the disease.
