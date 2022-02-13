Alexa
Earlington scores 14 to lift San Diego past Pacific 60-54

By Associated Press
2022/02/13 12:25
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Marcellus Earlington registered 14 points as San Diego beat Pacific 60-54 on Saturday.

Vladimir Pinchuk had 12 points for San Diego (14-12, 7-6 West Coast Conference). Josh Parrish added 11 points.

Jeremiah Bailey had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Tigers (7-18, 2-8), who have now lost four consecutive games. Luke Avdalovic added 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-13 14:11 GMT+08:00

