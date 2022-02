Devin Booker leads NBA-leading Suns past Magic 132-105

Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley, right, talks with guard Terrence Ross during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Phoenix S... Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley, right, talks with guard Terrence Ross during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) gets past Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. to score during the first half of an NBA basketball game Satu... Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) gets past Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. to score during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) scores next to Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 12,... Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) scores next to Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) shoots a 3-pointer over Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sa... Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) shoots a 3-pointer over Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee (00) drives past Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris, right, to score during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sat... Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee (00) drives past Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris, right, to score during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner, right, passes the ball to a teammate as Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) and center Deandre Ayton (22) watc... Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner, right, passes the ball to a teammate as Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) and center Deandre Ayton (22) watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder, left, drives past Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba to score during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, F... Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder, left, drives past Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba to score during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 26 points and Deandre Ayton had 17 points and 10 rebounds as the Phoenix Suns won their fifth straight game, beating the Orlando Magic 132-105 Saturday night.

Chris Paul recorded his 30th double-double of the season with 10 points and 15 assists, and the Suns had nine players score in double figures. Phoenix has won 16 of 17 games and owns the NBA’s best record at 46-10.

The Magic were led by rookie guard Jalen Suggs, who scored 20 points, two shy of his career-high, and a season-high 10 assists. Cole Anthony scored 17 points, and Chuma Okeke had 15 points off the bench.

The Suns had a season-high 40 assists and just seven turnovers.

The Suns ended the first quarter on an 8-0 run to take a 36-26 lead and extended the lead to 21 points on the way to a 67-53 advantage at the half.

Paul, who leads the NBA in assists per game at 10.6, had 10 in the first half; Orlando had 12.

The Magic cut the lead to 69-61 early in the third quarter. The Suns responded with a 12-2 run, sparked by eight points from Booker and a 3-pointer from Paul.

TIP-INS

Suns: Phoenix had 21 assists on its 28 first-quarter field goals. … The Suns scored 40 points in the paint in the first half. … Monty Williams challenged a foul call on JaVale McGee early in the fourth quarter, but the call was upheld.

Magic: Suggs limped off the court with 7:14 in the third quarter and rode an exercise bike while talking to an Orlando trainer. He returned to the game at the start of the fourth quarter. … Wendell Carter had 14 points and 11 rebounds, his 23rd double-double of the season.

DEBUTS

Phoenix forward Torrey Craig, acquired from the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, played 23 minutes, finishing with 14 point, three rebounds and four assists. Craig played 32 games for the Suns last season before signing with Indiana in the offseason. The Suns’ other trade-deadline acquisition, guard Aaron Holiday, scored 10 points in nine minutes.

“Watching those two guys fit right into the program is pretty cool,” Williams said.

UP NEXT

Magic: Visit Denver on Monday.

Suns: Host Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports