Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Willis, Curry help Minnesota beat Penn St. 76-70, snap skid

By Associated Press
2022/02/13 12:06
Willis, Curry help Minnesota beat Penn St. 76-70, snap skid

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sixth-year senior Eric Curry scored a career-high 22 points, Payton Willis scored 13 of his 18 in the second half and Minnesota beat Penn State 76-70 on Saturday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Willis made 3 of 4 from 3-point range and finished with 10 assists and six rebounds. E.J. Stephens scored 13 points — going 5 of 6 from the free-throw line in the final 2 minutes — and Luke Loewe added nine of his 11 after halftime for Minnesota (12-10, 3-10 Big Ten).

Sam Sessoms scored six points in a 98-second span to give Penn State (9-12, 4-9) a 67-65 lead with 3:45 to play, but Loewe answered with a layup 25 seconds later to spark an 11-3 closing run. The Nittany Lions shot just 1 of 5 from the field and committed three of their 13 turnovers during that stretch.

Sessoms led Penn State with 18 points. Seth Lundy shot 6 of 9 from the field, 4 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 16 points and John Harrar added 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Penn State has lost three in a row and five of its last six.

Minnesota plays at No. 16 Ohio State on Tuesday. Penn State returns home to play Tuesday against Michigan State.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-02-13 14:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette moment'
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette moment'
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Taiwan unveils potential mRNA vaccine for all COVID variants including Omicron
Taiwan unveils potential mRNA vaccine for all COVID variants including Omicron
Robber nabbed a minute after parking a Porsche outside a bank in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung
Robber nabbed a minute after parking a Porsche outside a bank in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung
Taiwanese businessman invests big in Philippines’ hog farming
Taiwanese businessman invests big in Philippines’ hog farming
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
"