ROC 10, Italy 7

By Associated Press
2022/02/13 11:54
ROC 0 0 3 0 3 0 0 1 0 3 10
Italy 0 0 0 3 0 3 0 0 1 0 7
ROC

Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 266, Team Percentage: 85.

A. Kalalb Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

E. Klimov Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

S. Glukhov Shots: 19, Points: 64, Percentage: 84.

D. Mironov Shots: 19, Points: 63, Percentage: 83.

Italy

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 253, Team Percentage: 80.

S. Arman Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

S. Gonin Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.

A. Mosaner Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.

J. Retornaz Shots: 19, Points: 49, Percentage: 64.