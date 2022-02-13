Sweden 6, Norway 4

|Sweden
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|—
|6
|Norway
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|—
|4
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 265, Team Percentage: 83.
N. Edin Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.
O. Eriksson Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.
C. Sundgren Shots: 20, Points: 75, Percentage: 94.
R. Wranaa Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 270, Team Percentage: 84.
M. Hoeiberg Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.
T. Nergaard Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.
M. Vaagberg Shots: 20, Points: 77, Percentage: 96.
S. Walstad Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.