Milton, Morris lead Ark.-Pine Bluff over Alabama St. 75-70

By Associated Press
2022/02/13 10:54
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Kylen Milton scored 17 points as Arkansas-Pine Bluff narrowly beat Alabama State 75-70 on Saturday. Dequan Morris added 16 points for the Golden Lions, while Shawn Williams chipped in 15. Morris also had three blocks.

Travonta Doolittle had 14 points for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (6-19, 4-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Kenny Strawbridge had 19 points for the Hornets (7-18, 5-7). E.J. Clark added 16 points.

The Golden Lions improve to 2-0 against the Hornets for the season. Arkansas-Pine Bluff defeated Alabama State 70-68 on Jan. 5.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-13 12:49 GMT+08:00

