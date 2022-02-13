Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Duncan scores 13 to lift Vermont past Albany 76-63

By Associated Press
2022/02/13 10:56
Duncan scores 13 to lift Vermont past Albany 76-63

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Robin Duncan had 13 points and seven rebounds as Vermont won its 14th consecutive game, getting past Albany 76-63 on Saturday night.

Ben Shungu had 18 points for Vermont (20-4, 12-0 America East Conference). Finn Sullivan added 15 points. Isaiah Powell had six assists.

Justin Neely scored a season-high 26 points for the Great Danes (10-15, 6-7). Jamel Horton added 14 points. Trey Hutcheson had eight rebounds.

The Catamounts improve to 2-0 against the Great Danes on the season. Vermont defeated Albany 73-61 on Jan. 31.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-13 12:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette moment'
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette moment'
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Taiwan unveils potential mRNA vaccine for all COVID variants including Omicron
Taiwan unveils potential mRNA vaccine for all COVID variants including Omicron
Robber nabbed a minute after parking a Porsche outside a bank in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung
Robber nabbed a minute after parking a Porsche outside a bank in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung
Taiwanese businessman invests big in Philippines’ hog farming
Taiwanese businessman invests big in Philippines’ hog farming
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
"