Mack double-double sends Wofford past Western Carolina 69-57

By Associated Press
2022/02/13 11:12
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — B.J. Mack had 17 points and 11 rebounds to carry Wofford to a 69-57 victory over Western Carolina on Saturday night.

Mack shot 8 for 10 from the floor for the Terriers (15-11, 7-7 Southern Conference). Max Klesmit had 13 points and six assists. Sam Godwin scored 12.

Nick Robinson had 15 points and seven rebounds to pace the Catamounts (9-18, 3-11), whose losing streak stretched to four games.

The Terriers improve to 2-0 against the Catamounts this season. Wofford defeated Western Carolina 84-64 on Jan. 15.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

"