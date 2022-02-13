Alexa
Estrada scores 21 to lift Hofstra over Delaware 80-66

By Associated Press
2022/02/13 10:40
NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Aaron Estrada had 21 points to propel Hofstra to an 80-66 victory over Delaware on Saturday night.

Darlinstone Dubar had 15 points for the Pride (17-9, 9-4 Colonial Athletic Association), who stretched their win streak to four. Jalen Ray added 14 points, while Jarrod Simmons scored 11.

Jyare Davis had 16 points to lead the Blue Hens (16-9, 7-5). Ryan Allen added 12 points and Kevin Anderson scored 10.

The Pride improve to 2-0 against Delaware on the season. Hofstra defeated the Blue Hens 82-77 on Jan. 15.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

